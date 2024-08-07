Man fatally stabs elderly father, leaving organs outside body

In a gruesome attack, a man stabbed his elderly father to death, leaving organs outside the body of the victim.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Steven James Uricchio from the United States’ (US) Connecticut, called police to inform them that he had injured his 83-year-old father, Marc Uricchio, local media outlets reported.

After receiving the call, police officials arrived at the scene and found James wearing a t-shirt and boxer shorts with his hands in the air.

He was ordered by the policemen to lie down and was checked for weapons. The 31-year-old was sweating and had blood on his hands.

Upon being asked what he did to his father, Uricchio replied, “I murdered him. Really, really badly.”

The cops then entered the home following traces of blood to the upstairs where they found a bloody knife with which the elderly man was stabbed to death.

The elderly father’s lifeless body was lying on the floor in a bedroom with his groin, face, and abdomen mutilated and internal organs found outside his body.

The suspect was initially taken to police headquarters, however, he complained of having stomach trouble because of consuming a quarter bottle of Advil before calling the police.

Officials then moved him to a nearby hospital where he was handcuffed to a bed. Following his treatment, Uricchio was brought back to jail.

During his court appearance, Steven James Uricchio did not enter a plea while his attorney requested a suicide watch be continued.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the court on September 4.