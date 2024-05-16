VIRAL: Man fined for driving Audi without helmet

In a bizarre incident, a man was fined by the traffic police for driving an Audi car without wearing a helmet.

The driver Bahadur Singh Parihar now wears a helmet while driving his car in an attempt to avoid being fined again, an Indian media outlet reported.

The story that has since gone viral began after Parihar, hailing from Jhansi in India, received a fine of INR1,000 on his mobile phone for not wearing a helmet.

To his surprise, the traffic challan showed the image of a motorbike, while the category of the vehicle is written as a motor car.

Bahadur Singh Parihar who is also president of a truckers’ union in Jhansi then approached the relevant authorities and apprised them about the mishap, however, he was asked to wait till the conclusion of elections in India.

He then decided to wear a helmet while driving his Audi car to avoid being handed another traffic challan.

Reacting to the incident, Parihar expressed dismay over the traffic challan, saying that the traffic police committed such a mistake despite claims of having technical surveillance systems in place.

“I will continue to wear the helmet till the matter gets resolved or else I may get another challan,” he added.

Meanwhile, a traffic police official said that the challan seemed a clerical error as the photo in the challan is of a man riding a bike without a helmet.