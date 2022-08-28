Viral: Man gets instant karma after cutting down tree

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a man getting instant karma after cutting down a tree in the forest.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user namely videozaman1 and went viral as over 83 million netizens viewed and more than 3.8 million liked it.

The viral video showed some men chopping a huge tree with a saw. A man pushed the tree over but the bottom of the tree came towards them instead of falling the other way.

The tree hit one of the men between the legs and took him up high in the air. The man later fell off the tree and other men were left stunned at the happening.

Fortunately, none of them got badly hurt in the incident.

