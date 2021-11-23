VIRAL: Man goes to unimaginable lengths to become ‘Black Alien’

A Frenchman named Anthony Loffredo has had two of his healthy fingers removed just to create a freakish ‘claw’ after transforming his body to become a ‘Black Alien’.

In order to chase his wild dream, Anthony Loffredo has had two of his fingers chopped off to form a ‘claw’ in the latest in a series of procedures.

Earlier, he had undergone surgeries for cutting off his nose and upper lip, making his tongue split and his entire body including his eyeballs covered in tattoos.

The Frenchman posted his body modifications on his Instagram account called the Black Alien Project. He posted pictures of his latest surgery with a caption, “in peace with me even..continued..Thanks to the energy…Preparation for the other hand.”

WARNING: This post contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

He revealed that he is preparing to remove two fingers from his right hand as well so he can have matching claws.

According to the reports, the man said that he has only achieved 34 per cent of his goal of turning into an alien.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!