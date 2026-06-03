 VIRAL: Man keeps his house cooler in extreme heat without AC

During extreme heat, people are struggling as temperatures in various areas have risen above 40°C. In such conditions, air conditioners have become the main source of relief, but their use is very costly due to rising electricity tariffs in many regions, making them unaffordable for the middle and lower-income classes.

In such a condition, an Indian citizen, Satya Prakash Varanashi, has explored a unique, budget-friendly, and environmentally friendly solution to make his home cool during extreme heat.

Satya Prakash Varanashi has designed his house in a way that keeps indoor temperatures around 2 to 3 degrees centigrade lower than outside, even during extreme summer heat.

He used hollow clay blocks instead of conventional cement construction, which helps regulate indoor temperatures naturally. Alongside, sliding doors and technically positioned windows support cross-ventilation, allowing hot air to escape while drawing in cooler breezes.

Large French-style windows further enhance natural light and ensure continuous airflow throughout the home.

To keep the house a more natural and artistic look, it is also surrounded by a lush garden filled with flowers and plants, adding both environmental and aesthetic benefits.

Water management also plays a key role in the home’s design. A fish pond and an open well help recharge groundwater while contributing to a cooler microclimate.

Additionally, around 15,000 litres of rainwater is stored beneath the garden, which is later used for practical purposes.

Satya Prakash Varanashi says the house design is based on three core principles: cross ventilation, displacement ventilation, and air movement at body level, all aimed at maintaining a comfortable indoor environment without mechanical cooling.