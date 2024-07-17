VIDEO: Man, making reel while driving bus, crashes into farmers

A bus driver’s hobby of making Instagram reel while driving turned deadly when a viral video showed him hitting a bullock cart killing two bulls and injuring the farmers.

The tragic incident occurred in Hubli city of India’s Karnataka state when the driver’s focus was on making the reel without paying full attention to the road ahead, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the incident, which soon went viral, showed the bus driver sitting behind the wheel as a person continued to make a reel.

The video showed the bus travelling on a busy road for several kilometers as the person filmed the bus driver.

Moments later, the viral video showed the bus crashing into the bullock cart from behind.

The bulls on the front of the cart were critically injured in the collision and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding while two farmers from Chakkadi area were severely injured.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene and rushed the injured farmers to a nearby hospital.

Indian media outlets reported that the bus belonged to the North Western Road Transport Corporation and was enroute to Bagalkot at the time of the accident.

Later, police arrived at the scene and registered a case against the bus driver at the Hubli Rural police station.