VIDEO: Passenger bus carrying 35 people falls off bridge

A passenger bus carrying as many as 35 people overturned and fell off a bridge in a shocking incident that was recorded on video which went viral on social media.

The horrific incident occurred in Haridwar city of India’s Uttarakhand state when the bus broke through the highway barrier, overturned and fell of the bridge, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the incident went viral showing passenger screaming for help as the bus’s side windows faced the upper side of the bridge.

Reports said that the passenger bus was enroute to Dehradun from Haridwar when it met the accident near the entry gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parking.

Following the crash, locals and passerby rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers of the bus.

The video of the operation showed locals rescuing the passenger, several of whom suffered injuries in the accident.

According to reports, at least 20 passengers suffered injuries, out of which, 10 were seriously injured in the incident.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the accident.

A police official said that all the people in the passenger bus were safely evacuated from the bus while the injured passengers were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police official, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the railing on the bridge and fell off the bridge.