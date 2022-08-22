Man outsmarts police with clever trick, video goes viral

A video of a man successfully avoiding police arrest with his clever trick is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed police chasing a biker on the road. The criminal made a left turn and led the cops to do so. He came across a car, drove around it and drove his two-wheeler on the same road he came.

The cops were perplexed and just stood there thinking about what happened and how what they would do to arrest him.

The bizarre video received 25.3 million views and 2.8 million likes with some hilarious comments. A user wrote that the biker was playing the video game Grand Theft Auto in real life. Another user wrote the criminal made a “perfect u-turn.”

It is pertinent to mention that thieves and criminals have often carried out crimes and outsmarted police officers through clever ways.

Previously, a thief seems to have taken inspiration from Marvel comics’ character ‘Spider-Man’ climbed onto the balcony of a house in India’s New Delhi and committed robbery.

According to Indian media, the accused escaped swiftly with a gold chain, ring and mobile phone. The robbery took place on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

He climbed atop a car parked outside the house and then entered into the house with the help of electricity wires in ‘Spiderman-style’. He escaped through the gate.

