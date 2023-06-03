Unaware man accidentally plays ‘Titanic’ song on flight while sitting next to Kate Winslet

In a viral video, an on-board passenger on the flight played the song from Kate Winslet’s blockbuster ‘Titanic’ while being unaware of the actor’s presence next to him.

A recent video by YouTuber-TikToker Chris Olsen of an embarrassing encounter with the Hollywood star is going viral on the internet, where the social media celebrity explained how he mistakenly played the track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from James Cameron’s romance epic, without realising that film’s heroine, Winslet was sitting next on the flight.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sharing the video, Olsen added, “Kate, if you see this I’m sorry, I didn’t know.”

In the video, which was first posted on TikTok, before being reshared on YouTube, Olsen explained that he was on a flight from Cannes to London when he ended up on the wrong seat, which happened to be next to Winslet.

The YouTuber continued to share the experience that he wanted to listen to some music by Celine Dion and skipped through a few numbers including ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, ‘I Surrender’ and ‘My Heart Will Go On’ without realizing that his AirPods weren’t connected to the phone and all those tracks played out loud – for a bit though.

Olsen shared that the lady across kept looking at him all this while as if ‘something wrong’ is done until a flight attendant made him realize that he was in the wrong seat.

Bizarre: Contact lenses that have ‘seen’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are up for sale

As he tried to shift, it was then only that he realized – from the script along – that the lady might be an ‘actress’. Moreover, not just any actor, but the lead heroine of ‘Titanic’ and Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, whose song he just played and skipped.

Olsen concluded the video, summing up his embarrassment to the entire encounter.