Viral: Man Risks Life by Traveling 400km on Train’s Roof

In a bizarre incident that went viral on the internet, a man risked his life by traveling on a train’s roof for over 400 kilometers.

The man, identified as Dilip Kumar, a resident of Ferozpur village in Fatehpur’s Bindki tehsil, had travelled an astonishing 400 km between Delhi and Kanpur by lying on the train’s roof.

The bizarre incident, which occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday, came to light after a video of the man on the train roof went viral on social media.

Fortunately, Kumar avoided standing on the roof during his journey, as this could have resulted in fatal electrocution from the overhead wires.

Upon arrival at platform 9 of Kanpur Central, passengers noticed the man on the roof of the B-11 AC coach of the Humsafar Express arriving from Delhi.

They immediately raised an alarm, alerting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Deputy chief traffic manager Ashutosh Singh, assistant commercial manager railway Santosh Kumar Tripathi, station superintendent Anil Kumar Tiwari, RPF inspector BP Singh, and GRP inspector Anil Sharma all rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

Bringing down Kumar from the train’s roof also proved to be a difficult task. To ensure safety, the power supply to the overhead wire, which typically carries 25,000 volts, was temporarily shut down. This disruption halted train operations in and around the station for approximately 20 minutes.

According to the GRP inspector, Kumar was questioned but could not provide a clear explanation for his actions. The inspector further said that Kumar’s family arrived in Kanpur to take him back to his native village.