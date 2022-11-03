Man runs like chicken as rooster chases him, video goes viral

A video of a man running like a chicken, after his plan of hitting a rooster with a stick backfires, has gone viral over social media.

The viral video on Twitter showed the approaching toward the rooster to strike it with a stick. As soon as it drew closer to the bird, it got angry and chased him.

The man ran for safety toward a hill where he got stuck on a tree. He fell from there while screaming but landed on his feet.

He managed to escape but his shouting did not stop. The person, who filmed the moment, was laughing uncontrollably.

It is pertinent to mention that instant karma has been served to people who tried to harm animals.

Earlier, a video of a monkey attacking a man just when he was going to throw a stone at it is going viral on social media.

Kalesh B/w Moneky and A Human pic.twitter.com/YcHkI0ZVv4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 19, 2022

The viral video showed the man trying to shoo the monkey away. He picked up a stone to throw at the monkey. But before he could, the primate jumped at him and he fell.

The man got back to his feet and started looking for the monkey, which was long gone.

