Viral video: Man tries to hit camel, gets instant karma

The video of a camel attacking a man who tried to hit him on the leg in India is going viral across social media platforms.

The three-second video was uploaded on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service.

“Karma,” the tweet read.

The viral video shows the camel walking. A man approaches it and tries to hit the animal on the left hind leg.

The animal suddenly kicks the man, who disappeared from the video.

The footage has at least 73,000 views with 5,000 likes and 550 retweets. The netizens stated that the man had this coming.

Earlier, a video showing a charged bull throwing a man into the air after being hit with his stick in India had gone viral.

The CCTV footage saw an old man walking past the animal before smacking the animal on the backside with the stick a few times.

The animal got enraged and lifted the man up in the air with its horns and threw him to the ground.

