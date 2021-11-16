VIRAL: Man saves passenger being dragged under moving train!

The video of a railway employee saving a commuter from being dragged under a train in Mumbai city of India has gone viral.

The footage was shared by Mumbai Division – Central Railway on the social media application Twitter.

The railway division mentioned that the pointsman, identified as Shri Shivji Singh, saw a passenger falling between the train and the platform. He did not hesitate in coming to the man’s aid and bringing him to safety.

Pointsman of Kalyan station @drmmumbaicr saved the life of a passenger.on 14.11.2021 As 02321up left at Kalyan station at 11.54 hrs, Pointsman Shri Shivji Singh noticed a passenger falling between the platform and the train.The pointsman immediately helped him and saved his life pic.twitter.com/jRpa4iN3Sz — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 16, 2021

It should be noted that many people in India are killed while attempting to cross railway tracks. The railway division made has asked the commuters to not board moving trains.

India has frequently seen similar train-related incidents.

Earlier, the video of a railroad worker lifting a child onto the platform moments before a train would have hit him at Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai.

A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

A railway employee became a hero as he saved an elderly woman from certain death.

According to Hindustan Times, an elderly woman was trying to cross a railway track and the train was just a few feet away from her.

The motorman named Sushilkumar Gautam managed to apply the emergency brakes and the train stopped inches away from the elderly woman.

Afterwards, the passersby managed to pull the woman from the railway track.

