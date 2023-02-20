VIDEO: Man saves toddler from certain mishap with quick reflexes

In a viral video shared on a social media platform, in which a man managed to save a child with his lightning-fast reflexes, leaving netizens’ jaws dropped.

A street in what appears to be a slum neighbourhood is shown in the video where a man is slowly making his way across the narrow roadway from one side to the other.

Once he is halfway, a small kid rushes out of one of the shanties and runs toward him. In the meantime, a speeding bike comes into the frame and is just about to knock off the child but the man picks him up in his arms before the bike could hit him.

In an effort to save the child, the bike rider applies sudden brakes, and the two-wheeler tumbles and falls down, taking the rider and pillion along.

The presence of mind and lightning-fast reflexes of the man did wonders here. God forbid if he was late by even a fraction of a second it would have been a different and unpleasant scenario altogether.

Comments