Viral: Man sets unique world record of helicopter spins

A video of a man setting a Guinness World Record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing has gone viral.

Guinness’ website mentioned that KĒBĒ Keith Edward Snyder of the United States attempted the record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing on November 01, 2021.

The video sees him jumping off an aircraft at a height of 13,500 feet like he has done many times before. This time, it was for setting a world record. He spun 160 times to set the milestone.

The officials reviewed the clips and announced that the Guinness World Record has been set.

He said that he was inspired for setting the milestone by former skysurfing world champion Rob Harris.

“He was smiling and in the background, there’s a video of him skysurfing,” he said as quoted by Guinness. “He was spinning so incredibly fast and smooth.

“What is that guy doing and what does he understand for him to be smiling? I wanted to understand that. And so my journey began.”

He has sights set to beat his own milestone.

“I would like to challenge what is now my own record. I’ve already gotten a little bit faster. But I’d like to bring that speed up in the mid-body. I’d also like to investigate a little bit the physics of it,” he said.

