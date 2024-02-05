Man spotted eating raw cat meat

A shocking incident in India saw a man getting admitted to a mental hospital after being spotted eating cat meat.

A report by Times of India stated that people were left shocked and horrified after spotting Debojit Roy, who hailed from Dhubri district of Assam state, consuming raw cat food.

Their attention went towards the foul smell emanating from the packet he was eating from.

They informed the police about Debojit Roy’s bizarre behaviour, and the man informed them of not having eaten for days. The authorities brought food for him.

P K Padmarajan, a police officer, told the media that he went missing from the scene on Saturday but was found near Kuttipurum railway station.

During the investigation, the law enforcers came to know that he had travelled to Kozhikode from Chennai, where his brother lives. His sibling told the authorities that the man had disappeared from Chennai.

A senior police official disclosed the conversation he had with Debojit Roy’s brother. According to him, his sibling confirmed that his brother was mentally ill.

“We collected a phone number and traced his brother to Chennai. When we contacted him, he said that Debojit Roy had gone missing a few years back. The brother also said Roy is mentally ill,” he said.

He was admitted to the Kozhikode mental hospital for examination.

