Watch: man stabs woman to death in front of her mother

A murder incident was reported from India’s financial and technology hub, Gurugram, where a man stabbed a woman to death in front of her mother.

A CCTV video emerged on social media and got viral in which the attacker can be seen approaching the victim and after holding a conversation for a while, the man stabbed the girl to death.

The victim’s mother tried her best to stop the accused but was unsuccessful in her attempts as she saw her daughter perish in front of her eyes. She somehow managed to catch the killer and handed him over to the police.

After the investigation, the Indian police revealed that the woman was murdered as she refused to marry the man.

The entire murder incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed nearby.

Trigger Warning