Man survives after coming under bus, disturbing video goes viral

A disturbing video of an elderly man getting run over by a bus and living to tell the tale is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed vehicles moving on a narrow road which did not have a divider in India’s Mumbai city. The pedestrians were carefully walking on it.

#WATCH | Elderly man’s close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

A bus knocked the man from behind. He slipped and tried to get up but was completely run over.

The people and a security guard saw what was happening. They apparently gestured and yelled at the driver to make him stop the vehicle.

The disturbing clip ended with the driver stopping his vehicle and getting out of it to check what had happened.

Related – Motorist dies after being run over by his own car

It is not the first time that people have come under a vehicle but miraculously survived.

Earlier, a video of a girl miraculously surviving a horrific accident made rounds on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The CCTV video showed a girl riding her bicycle. She approached the turn and that’s where the car hit and ran over her.

The little one miraculously survived and got back on her feet.

Comments