Horrific video: Man tries to survive deadly bear attack

A horrific video of a man trying to survive a deadly bear attack is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The video was shared by Oddly Terrifying on the micro-blogging social media platform.

The video showed the bear approaching a tree on which a man is hanging on about seven to eight feet from the ground.

The grizzly bear stood on its hind legs and attempted to get hold of the man hanging for his life. The bear did not let him go easily. The man was doing everything he could to save himself.

The well-being of the man was unknown.

Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/tnXcGxTeX2 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 24, 2023

It is not a wise option to confront a bear without taking safety precautions. The people have lost their lives and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Many people have survived to tell the tale.

A mountain climber in Japan narrowly escaped death after he came face-to-face with a black bear while climbing on a rock ledge.

The heart-stopping moment was captured on camera in a stunning clip.

According to reports, the terrifying interaction took place earlier in Mount Futago in Japan, with footage showing the man climbing when he suddenly comes across the bear, who is thought to be defending her cub.

The footage recorded by the climber himself shows him attempting to climb down a rock ledge when the wild animal came out of nowhere and started attacking him.

The climber admitted he was invading the bear’s territory where the mother was trying to defend her cubs.

