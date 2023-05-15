Man uses python as weapon during brawl, video goes viral

A bizarre video of a man using a python to attack another person during a brawl is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed 45-year-old Laurenio Avila striking the other person by waving the python at him in Canada’s Toronto city. The attacker beat the victim with the reptile as well.

Police arrived at the scene and broke the fight. The law enforcers made them lay on the floor as the reptile slithered away.

Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/T2lLKaLe4E — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 13, 2023

The man was charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal. He was remanded into custody.