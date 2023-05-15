Monday, May 15, 2023
Man uses python as weapon during brawl, video goes viral

A bizarre video of a man using a python to attack another person during a brawl is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed 45-year-old Laurenio Avila striking the other person by waving the python at him in Canada’s Toronto city. The attacker beat the victim with the reptile as well.

Police arrived at the scene and broke the fight. The law enforcers made them lay on the floor as the reptile slithered away.

The viral video has 14 million views, 43,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. Twitter users expressed their shock and curiousness over the incident in their comments.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal. He was remanded into custody.

