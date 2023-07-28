Man walks out of job interview because of this reason

Companies request candidates to be on time for their job interviews but a man walked out of an interview because the employer did not observe punctuality when meeting him.

The man recalled him walking out of his interview in a Reddit post. He claimed that the director, who was to take the interview, told him to wait for a minute but it did not commence even after 15 minutes.

“I walked in the front door of the facility at 2:30 today, exactly when I was due to meet the director in the front lobby,” the Reddit user wrote. “I spoke with an employee who paged him, and I was told that he’d be right over ‘in just a minute’.

“At 2:45, I just walked out and left. 15 minutes. I know our industry, and there’s no good reason for me to wait more than a few minutes. All I see is a giant red flag waving: ‘This company is testing your patience because they want to be sure that the candidate is desperate because they’re going to abuse them’.”

Social media had mixed reactions to his behaviour. Here is what they said.

A user commented. “The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there,” commented a user.

Another mentioned, “Yes, that is understandable. Communication, grace, and professionalism Alien concepts these days.”