Mariam Ansari leaves social media in splits with latest video

The latest reenactment video of actor Mariam Ansari is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed her reenacting the lines, “Listen if your lips don’t match the sound that your lip-syncing goes over..let’s not post that. Let’s not post that video. Let’s try again. Let’s catch up. Let’s practice little more. Take a few deep breaths and then. I’m tired of seeing videos where where where y’all just saying two different things with a voiceover. I’m not likin’ that.”

In the caption, she wrote that she decided to be funny after waking up. The clip got thousands of likes and hilarious comments.

Mariam Ansari, sister of the actor Ali Ansari, has millions of Instagram followers. She uploads snaps and clips of herself, family moments and professional happenings.

Here are some of her pictures that went viral.

On the acting front, Mariam Ansari – wife of legendary cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan – has made a name in the acting industry. She is essaying the role of Resham in the ongoing drama ‘Hook‘.

The story of ‘Hook‘ revolves around the intense emotions of love and revenge. The situation gets dire when arrives when Shaheer comes in between Haya (Kinza Hashmi) and Zayan (Mirza Zain Baig). They then have to face the wrath of Shaheer’s brother Jaffer Illahi (Faysal Quraishi).

Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar have written the drama, directed by Mohsin Mirza.

She has also worked in hit dramas ‘BadDua‘, ‘Mujhe Wida Kar‘, ‘Faryaad‘, ‘Aangan‘, ‘Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai‘, ‘Dil Lagi‘, ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘ and ‘Dil-e-Barbad‘.

