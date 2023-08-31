Mariam Ansari breaks the internet with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Mariam Ansari, one of the most prolific celebrities in the country, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Mariam Ansari, wife of legendary cricket Moin Khan’s son Owais and sister of actor Ali Ansari, donned a black Western wear.

Thousands of Instagrammers liked her viral pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that the prolific celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She uploads snaps and clips of herself, family moments and professional happenings.

On the work front, she was recently seen in ARY Digital’s primetime drama serial ‘Hook‘, headlined by Kinza Hashmi and Faisal Qureshi.

Moreover, she has also worked in hit dramas ‘BadDua‘, ‘Mujhe Wida Kar‘, ‘Faryaad‘, ‘Aangan‘, ‘Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai‘, ‘Dil Lagi‘, ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘ and ‘Dil-e-Barbad.’

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress married longtime beau Owais Khan in December 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Amaya Khan, in July this year.