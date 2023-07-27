Watch: Mark Wood’s Barbie prank on Ben Stokes

The viral video has left netizens in splits as England’s fast bowler Mark Wood successfully pulled the Barbie prank on skipper Ben Stokes.

Taking over the globe, the ‘Barbie vs Oppenheimer’ fever has now reached the ongoing Ashes 2023, between England and Australia’s cricket teams, as reminded by England pacer Mark Wood when he managed a prank on the captain during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Just when Ben Stokes was seated to answer the questions from the journalists ahead of the fifth and final test match, scheduled to start Thursday, his prankster teammate hijacked the microphone and played the iconic Barbie anthem, ‘I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world’, leaving everyone in fits.

The video shared by England Cricket’s page on social media sees the confused Stokes, taken by surprise for a moment, before realizing the prank by his teammate.

🎙️ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference… Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun 😂 Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023

When learnt about Wood behind the trick, Stokes looked up and shouted “Woody,” before the camera tilted upwards to catch a giggling pacer.

Sharing the video, the board wrote, “Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer.”

As for the final Ashes match, England have named an unchanged team with record wicket-taker James Anderson keeping his place in the side.

Australia has already retained the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play following last week’s rain-marred draw at Old Trafford, but a win for Ben Stokes’ men in London would deny their arch-rivals a first Ashes series victory in England since 2001.

