WATCH: Markhors’ Abdul Samad smashes six sixes in Champions Cup

Markhors’ batter Abdul Samad was in supreme touch as he hit six massive sixes in their opening game against the Panthers in the Champions Cup.

After being put to bat first, Mohammad Rizwan’s Markhors lost their first wicket on 38 when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed after scoring 17 runs.

Kamran Ghulam then joined his opening partner Mohammad Faizan, who was the next to depart after contributing 34 runs off 37 deliveries.

With 64 for the loss of two, skipper Mohammad Rizwan then arrived at the crease and began building a crucial partnership with Ghulam.

The wicketkeeping batter was dismissed after scoring 45 off 57 deliveries, bringing Salman Ali Agha to the middle, who returned to the dressing room after scoring only one run.

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed then joined Kamran Ghulam and the two built a 62-run partnership to take the Markhors to 260 for five.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed after a well-made 115 runs off 102 balls, bringing Abdul Samad to the crease who quickly launched an assault on the Panthers’ bowling lineup.

He smashed 62 runs off just 25 deliveries, including six sixes and four fours.

The Markhors finished their inning with a 347-run total on the board, losing six wickets.

For the Panthers, Mohammad Hasnain and Mubasir Khan took two wickets each while Amad Butt and Mohammad Zeeshan ended up with one wicket apiece.

It is worth mentioning here the Champions Cup is a five-team tournament that will see Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel leading the Dolphins, former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the Lions while the Panthers are skippered by former white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan.

Mohammad Haris will lead the Stallions, while ex-all-format vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Markhors.