Maryland lottery wins for merchant marine in Transit

NEW YORK: A daily work assignment turned into a viral transformative event for a merchant marine lottery winner from Brooklyn, New York, who won a $1 million prize from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The merchant marine, who was based at the Port of Baltimore, made a short break at a 7-Eleven on Key Highway after finishing work early.

He bought five $20 Lucky 777 scratch-off tickets and requested that the store clerk scan them. Initially told he had won $100,000, he left the store satisfied.

However, after passing along with his crew, they urged him to completely scratch the ticket. To his astonishment, the final reveal showed he had won the top prize of $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told Maryland Lottery officials. “I was floored. For the first time in my life, I was speechless.”

The viral merchant marine lottery winner has opted to remain unidentified but shared that he plans to be traditional with his recent wealth. He intends to continue working and save the mainstream of the prize for retirement.

“I want to be smart with it and save as much as I can,” he said.

The winning ticket came from the Lucky 777 game, which is one of the most popular scratch-off games in the Maryland Lottery in USA.

Officials say that this game has given out many big prizes lately. This amazing story adds to the list of surprising wins from the Maryland Lottery scratch-offs, showing that you can get lucky when you least expect it.

