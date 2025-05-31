US man wins $100,000 lottery prize for the third time

MARYLAND: In an astonishing happening in Maryland, a lucky individual, trusting in his luck, has once again won a viral $100,000 lottery prize after buying a scratch-off ticket, accomplishing the third milestone in his life.

A dedicated Maryland Lottery player never gave up and yet again played the lottery, helping him secure a $100,000 prize, his third six-digit win.

The viral Bowie resident, at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham, purchased a Monopoly X50 scratch-off ticket from Forbes BP, using $10, which he had borrowed from his wife.

Reminding the moment, the winner hilariously shared how he had persuaded his wife to lend him the money, saying, “You know I’m going to split it with you anyway.”

This recent viral win adds to his previous victories, including a $250,000 prize from a Gold Rush ticket in 2022 and another $100,000 win from a scratch-off game a few years earlier.

Determined to keep playing, the lucky winner expressed his ambition to hit an even bigger jackpot: “Now I’m looking for a $1 million or $2 million win, then I’m done.”

The man demonstrated his plans to spend the winning amount on his home renovations, including new kitchen cabinets and windows, as well as college funds for his grandchildren.

