Viral memes stole the spotlight from the '2026 Met Gala'

The 2026 Met Gala sparked a wave of memes with viewers turning to social media to share humor as the high-profile fashion event unfolded.

Audiences engaged with the spectacle from home and offered commentary that rivals the creativity on the red carpet. This year’s event has drawn particular attention due to the involvement of honorary co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, alongside official co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

This year’s event was centred on the theme “Costume Art,” with a dress code titled “Fashion Is Art.” According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the concept invites guests “to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history.”

As the celebrities appeared on the museum steps in elaborate ensembles, for many viewers, the focus shifted beyond fashion to the commentary emerging across digital platforms.

While the Met Gala remains a key event in the fashion calendar, its online reception has become equally significant. Viewers, whether at home or following updates during work hours, are actively shaping the narrative through humour and critique.

lots of people apparently protesting bezos’s involvement with the met gala by wearing ugly outfits 😔 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 4, 2026

Me when my social battery runs out #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Pj8intZA4T — kanishk (@kaxishk) May 4, 2026

🚨 Taylor Swift arrives at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/cHKP6oAcTV — ‏َ (@lalisatto) May 4, 2026

BREAKING: jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the met gala pic.twitter.com/IaJ2AQMHme — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 4, 2026

i will also not be attending the met gala this year in solidarity with zendaya btw https://t.co/AOdAnz2NvE — chefkids (@girlflopping) May 1, 2026

me clocking into a job i hate pic.twitter.com/PL0FRug8o0 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) May 5, 2026

Just playing around in that james charles palette omg put it down https://t.co/gAGlYPPAba — lia 🚀 (@beefyfridgers) May 5, 2026

they told him he had to serve and he thought they meant the tables. his bad yall https://t.co/WPBt2lnV8f — . (@emmasarchivee) May 4, 2026