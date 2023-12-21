Teaser of much-awaited Lionel Messi documentary is finally here

Apple TV released the teaser of its upcoming documentary on the Argentina football great Lionel Messi’s victorious FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, titled ‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend‘, and it is going viral on the internet.

According to Apple TV, ‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend‘ is a documentary series which will treat fans to exclusive content about the Argentina great and his international career.

“A four-part documentary series from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to global superstar Lionel Messi, who is widely considered to be the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world,” the description of the teaser read.

‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend‘ was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina and it follows the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history.

The fans will get to hear Lionel Messi recalling his international career’s definitive story and provide an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

