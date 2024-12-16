WATCH: Mitchel Marsh takes flying catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

As a five-match series is square at 1-1, Australia and India are facing each other in a third Test at The Gabba with the home team in commanding position at Stumps on Day 3.

The visitors are reeling at 51-4 and still trailing by 394 runs as centurions Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) helped Australia scoring 445 runs in the first innings.

Team India’s woes with the bat continued as they came out to bat on a rain-affected Day 3, losing two batters inside three overs with just six runs on the board.

The drama began when Mitchel Marsh easily took a catch at short mid-wicket after Mitchel Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second ball of India’s innings.

Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion when Mitchel Marsh, a moment later, startled everyone by diving to his left at gully to make a superb catch from Mitchel Starc’s bowling.

Mitchell Starc bowled a full, angled across right-hander Shubman Gill as he came out to bowl his second over and the third of the first Indian innings.

The ball bounced off the outside edge as Shubman Gill followed it for a drive, and Marsh jumped to his left at gully to catch it with both hands, giving India their second shock of the innings.

Marsh went around with the ball to celebrate the important wicket with his teammates.

Feeling a bit of Déjà vu watching these two catches from the Flying Bison 🦬#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ihf4jbRo5v — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2024

During the post-day press conference, Marsh jokingly admitted that he had always been nervous when fielding in gully and that his celebration was meant to lighten the mood among teammates who sometimes ridicule his agility

“Probably the gully one (Shubman Gill’s). I like fielding there, but yes, even the one earlier (Yashasvi Jaiswal’s) was just as good,” Mitchel Marsh replied when asked about his favourite among the two catches he took.

To a question about the possibility of enforcing the follow-on, the all-rounder replied, “We have got to take six wickets first, we know that we have got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test, and our conversations will be about how do we do that? Hopefully, the weather holds off, and then tomorrow it’s just about coming in, having a crack, and see where we get to.”