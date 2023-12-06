Mitchell Johnson trolls Virat Kohli

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson made scathing remarks on star India batter Virat Kohli days after his jibe at compatriot David Warner.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mitchell Johnson, who bagged 590 wickets for Australia from 257 matches, had lashed out at David Warner over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and opposed a farewell series in his name.

According to him, David Warner had not owned the ball-tampering scandal and the way he was bidding farewell was underpinned by arrogance and disrespect to the country. He questioned why the player, involved in one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history, is warranted a hero’s send-off.

Moreover, Mitchell Johnson said that David Warner wasn’t certainly Australia’s Test captain and never deserved to be for that matter. He added that the latter ends his career under a lifetime leadership ban.

Days after his comment on his former teammate, the 42-year-old turned his criticism guns at the prolific India batter Virat Kohli on social media.

In one of his Instagram posts, a fan told Mitchell Johnson he was Virat Kohli’s favourite bowler. The latter replied, “He was my easiest to get out.”

His remarks did not stop there as he took another jibe at the India cricketer on a separate Instagram post.

When a fan asked him whether Babar Azam was the better batter or Virat Kohli, he said both are great players in their own right.

It is pertinent to mention that Mitchell Johnson had dismissed Virat Kohli four times in his career with three of them in Test cricket. The left-arm quick had dismissed the right-handed batter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 semifinal.

Related – Do you know how Mitchell Johnson trolled Indian fan mocking Mohammad Amir?