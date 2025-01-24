WATCH: Mohammad Amir replicates Pushpa celebration in ILT20

A video of former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir celebrating a wicket in Pushpa style has gone viral on social media.

The right-arm pacer, who is currently playing for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, took four wickets in his previous match, including a stunning celebration inspired by the Bollywood movie “Pushpa.”

The celebration, popularised by actor Allu Arjun, has been adopted by several cricketers, including David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammad Amir is the latest cricketer to perform Pushpa style and the same has gone viral.

Mohammad Amir revealed that he watched the movie “Pushpa 2” last week and decided to emulate the celebration style after taking a wicket.

The Desert Vipers secured a convincing 10-wicket victory over the Sharjah Warriors at the Dubai International Stadium, with Mohammad Amir taking four wickets and Fakhar Zaman scoring an unbeaten 71.

Amir, who has retired from all forms of cricket, continues to impress with his exceptional bowling skills in various T20 leagues.

The Pakistan pacer once again announced retirement from international cricket in December last year.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir posted on X.

He also extended his gratitude towards his family, fans, friends and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support.

“I would like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and above all my fans for their continuous love and support,” he added.