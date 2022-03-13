PAK v AUS: Mohammad Rizwan and Steve Smith’s funny exchange goes viral

A funny video seeing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan asking Steve Smith of Australia if his side should review the umpire’s decision is going viral.

The funny moment between Pakistani and the Australian player took place on the opening day of the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The 20-second viral video sees the Pakistan players standing near the 32-year-old and asking each other if the umpire’s decision should be challenged.

The Peshawar-born walked towards Kogarah-born player and asked him in a casual way by putting his arms around his shoulders, what he thinks about the appeal and should he go upstairs?

The hosts decide not to and the players return to their position. Steve Smith made 72 off 214 deliveries with seven boundaries to his name.

Australia were 505-8 at the close of day two. Opener Usman Khawaja played a superb 160-run knock from 369 with 15 fours and a six to his name. Alex Carey hit seven fours and two sixes before getting dismissed by the Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan bagged two wickets each.

