India fans concerned after Mohammed Siraj posts cryptic tweet

India pacer Mohammed Siraj made news for a cryptic post on social media during the side’s ongoing tour of South Africa.

India are touring South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Mohammed Siraj is part of the contingent.

He participated in the 20-over games but was rested for the 50 over encounters. He will return to the side for Test matches along with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Mohammed Siraj, who makes up the potent India pace attack with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah surprised fans with his cryptic post. He took to Instagram to post a story featuring five heartbroken emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that India players have been posting such visuals since the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

It all started when the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians roped in star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Not only he was introduced to the team, but the right-handed cricketer replaced Rohit Sharma as its captain.

Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, who are Rohit Sharma’s teammates in Mumbai Indians, took to social media applications and penned subliminal messages amid the saga.

“Silence is sometimes the best answer,” Jasprit Bumrah had stated.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is leading India’s T20I side in Hardik Pandya’s absence, tweeted broken heart emojis.

💔 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 16, 2023

Now, Mohammad Siraj – who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore – posted a similar story on the visual-sharing Instagram. His post features five broken heart emojis.

Netizens are spreading the post to decipher the meaning behind it. Some are linking it to Rohit Sharma – Hardik Pandya saga while others believe it to be a reaction to his franchise’s picks in the IPL 2024 auction.

RCB spent INR23.25 crore in the IPL auction and purchased six players. They acquired the services of Alzarri Joseph (INR11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (INR5 crore), Tom Curran (INR1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (INR2 crore), Swapnil Singh (INR2 million), and Saurav Chauhan (INR20 million).