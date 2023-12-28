Momina Iqbal’s latest post goes viral

The latest pictures of celebrated actress and model Momina Iqbal are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The ‘Ehsaan Faramosh‘ star took to her Instagram account to share the clicks. The viral pictures showed the starlet in a dashing black outfit.

The actress was in a jovial mood in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Momina Iqbal is one of Pakistan’s most followed celebrities on social media with over 907,000 Instagram followers. The actress updates fans about her personal life and professional happenings by sharing captivating visuals.

Recently, the pictures of her in a dashing shalwar kurta made rounds on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Momina Iqbal has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the television and film industry. The actress was recently seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh.’

The drama – which was the tale of jealousy and envy between friends – stared Momina Iqbal as Falak, alongside Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

