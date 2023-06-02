Momina Iqbal returns to Instagram after weeks-long hiatus

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal returned to the social site Instagram after six weeks with a stunning new set of pictures.

After a short break from social media feeds, Momina Iqbal made a surprising outing on the photo and video-sharing application on Friday afternoon, with a new picture gallery.

The celebrity aced the girl-next-door look in the new post, captioned with, “You’re my YELLOW,” and a bunch of same-coloured emojis. She wore a solid yellow co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped scarf.

The fashionista styled the minimal outfit with tassel earrings, a printed headband and a bright, floral bag. Iqbal sported sleek hair and makeup look along.

The viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the posts and dropped lovely compliments for Iqbal in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention here that Momina Iqbal is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms. She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Samjhota’, as Mehreen – one of the two daughters-in-law of the protagonist.