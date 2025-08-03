Goose, the runaway lizard, sparks search

DOUGLAS: Goose, a five-foot-long water monitor lizard, has gone viral after escaping from his owner’s home in Webster, Massachusetts, on July 18.



The Massachusetts Environmental Police confirmed Goose is back in the state following an authentic sighting of the reptile in Douglas, just days after it was seen in Thompson, Connecticut.

Despite instant action, officers could not locate the indescribable reptile. Officials are now cooperating with Rain Forest Reptiles, a team of reptile experts, to safely catch Goose safely and confirm compliance with state wildlife laws.

Water monitor lizards are classified as alien species and are illegal to keep as pets in Massachusetts without a special permit.

Authorities have revealed that the owner of Goose did not own the required documentation at the time of the escape.

The viral monitor lizard on the loose has provoked public attention and concern. Environmental police are urging residents not to approach the Goose if found.

Instead, report the sightings to the Massachusetts Environmental Police instantly at 800-632-8075 or Webster Animal Control at 508-943-1212 ext. 1240.

As the search continues, the viral reptile on the loose remains a curious symbol of exotic pet ownership gone wrong, drawing attention to the importance of responsible wildlife care and legal compliance.

Read More: Leopard captured near Hyderabad, India after 20-day search

In a separate animal escape incident, after nearly three weeks of stress and numerous sightings, a leopard that had been roaming the surrounding areas of Hyderabad, India has finally been caught by the Forest Department.

The dangerous animal, which was hard to catch, was trapped in a special cage designed to capture the leopard at Manchirevula Eco Trek Park, located near Gandipet in Rangareddy district.

Residents of Gandipet, Moinabad, and Sheikhpet Mandal had reported repeated sightings of the leopard, which had sparked public alarm.

The Forest Department was tracked and identified by the deployment of eight trap cameras and four cages across the affected areas.