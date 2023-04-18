Monkey saves kitten from muddy pit, heartfelt video goes viral

A video of a monkey’s desperate attempt to get a kitten out of a muddy pit is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the video, the monkey was seen helping the kitten to get out of the muddy pit. The primate failed in getting the feline out of the predicament but did not give up.

The monkey was able to call a girl for assistance. She got inside the pit and handed the kitten to the monkey, who held it and cleaned it.

Witness the most heartwarming monkey rescue ever! 🐵❤️ pic.twitter.com/IaRgWUzwUz — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) April 16, 2023

The video is bizarre but the monkey’s expressions could not be explained in words.

It is not the first time that animals have melted our hearts by helping each other no matter what kind and breed.

Related – Gang of poachers eaten by lions as they try to rhinos

Earlier, a video of a cow coming to the rescue of a dog that was being harassed by a man in India went viral on social media platforms.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCE

Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda shared the clip of the unidentified man pulling the canine, who was howling and whining with pain, up by its neck.

It is said that Karma hits hard and the man learnt the lesson the hard way. The cow stormed in and pushed the dog and it took him down with full force.

The man was then seen getting mauled by the animal while a woman watched.

Comments