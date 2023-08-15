Moomal Khalid mimics India’s Rakhi Sawant in new reel – Watch

Showbiz starlet Moomal Khalid mimicked Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant in a hilarious reel going viral across social media platforms.

Moomal Khalid took to her Instagram account recently with yet another funny reel recreation, as she lip-synced the struggles of daily chores, by the Indian drama queen.

The ‘Rang Laaga’ actor voiced the humorous rants of Sawant from her latest stint on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in the video as she listed the several chores the actor performed throughout the day.

“Main kitna sudhar gayi hoon (I have improved so much)😮‍💨,” she wrote in the caption of the now viral reel, which was watched by thousands on her account and also reposted by various entertainment pages.

It is pertinent to note here that Moomal Khalid is quite consistent with her social media postings, be it the entertaining reels, sneak peeks into the family time or even the glimpses of her luxurious getaways with her husband Usman Patel and son Muhammad Salah.

Earlier, she treated her Instagram followers with stunning pictures and videos of her family vacation to Malaysia.

On the work front, Moomal Khalid received love and acclaim for her performances in superhit serials ‘Jaane Kyun’, ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Guriya Rani’ and ‘Tum Yaad Aye’.

