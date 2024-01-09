WATCH: Mouse caught tidying man’s unarranged shed

After ‘going mad’ for almost two months, wildlife photographer and retired postman Rodney Holbrook, 72, found out that it was not an unseen force but a mouse tidying his shed.

Almost for two months, Holbrook, hailed from Builth Wells, a small in Central Wales, had been witnessing that the items he left unarranged on the shed were back in a container in mysterious manner. “At first I saw the food I was putting for birds ending up in old shoes in the shed.

Then Holbrook, 75, decided to set up night vision cameras to find out who was actually behind the tidying and he never thought that it would be tiny mouse that placed the items back in the box or container.

Mouse filmed tidying up man’s shed every night pic.twitter.com/3EG3I8eJkF — Levandov (@Levandov_2) January 9, 2024

In a footage, it can be seen that a tiny mouse while using its mouth is taking objects like screwdrivers, clothes pegs and pieces of cable into a box almost as tall as itself.

Holbrook said that he could not believe that a mouse is tidying his shed as he was surprised to see that things like nuts and bolts were also being tidied.

“I don’t bother to tidy my shed now as I know Welsh Tidy mouse will do it,” he said

But its not the first time Holbrook witnessed this sort of tidying by a mouse as he had installed a camera at his friend’s place and found a mouse keeping his friend’s shed in order.

“We have had the same thing happen years after in Builth Wells” he added.