Mouse head found in China hospital lunch box, video goes viral

A food safety debate started in China after a video of a mouse head in a hospital’s lunch meal box went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A patient’s family member shared a video of an unappetising object that he found in Xiushan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital’s lunch box.

#EXCLUSIVE CHINA SOS! The head of a mouse was suspected to be eaten in the canteen of “Xiushan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine” pic.twitter.com/iMERNnOeXh — Agra (@staragranews) June 27, 2023

Authorities sprung into action when the incident came to light. An investigation found that it was a rodent’s head.

A staff member – speaking about the discovery – said the cafeteria is operated by a third party chosen by a government website tendering process.

He added that the incident was the first in the hospital’s history.

Related – Dead bat found in Florida prepackaged salad

It is pertinent to mention that it is the second such incident that happened in China this month. Earlier, a Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College student posted a video of a strange discovery in his meal.

He claimed it to be a mouse’s head, but the college refuted his claims by calling it a “duck’s head”. An investigation found that it was a mouse’s head.