Mouse head found in China hospital lunch box, video goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A food safety debate started in China after a video of a mouse head in a hospital’s lunch meal box went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A patient’s family member shared a video of an unappetising object that he found in Xiushan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital’s lunch box.

Authorities sprung into action when the incident came to light. An investigation found that it was a rodent’s head. 

A staff member – speaking about the discovery – said the cafeteria is operated by a third party chosen by a government website tendering process.

He added that the incident was the first in the hospital’s history.

It is pertinent to mention that it is the second such incident that happened in China this month. Earlier, a Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College student posted a video of a strange discovery in his meal. 

He claimed it to be a mouse’s head, but the college refuted his claims by calling it a “duck’s head”. An investigation found that it was a mouse’s head. 

