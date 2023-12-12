Watch: Moving mixer truck catches fire

A tragic incident was reported from India’s Mumbai city, where a moving mixer truck caught fire on the Western Express Highway.
According to the Indian police officials, the incident took place on a Western Express Highway in Borivali near the metro station.
However, the truck driver managed to save his life but sustained injuries, meanwhile, the police and firefighter personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a moving mixer truck near Devipada metro station on Borivali Western Express Highway. The truck driver is slightly injured. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and the efforts to douse the fire are… pic.twitter.com/JJhh3ouWlU
— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023