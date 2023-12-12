Watch: Moving mixer truck catches fire

29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
A tragic incident was reported from India’s Mumbai city, where a moving mixer truck caught fire on the Western Express Highway.

According to the Indian police officials, the incident took place on a Western Express Highway in Borivali near the metro station.

However, the truck driver managed to save his life but sustained injuries, meanwhile, the police and firefighter personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

