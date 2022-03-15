VIRAL: Ms. Marvel trailer shows first Muslim superhero

Marvel Studios has introduced the first Muslim superhero in the viral trailer of its upcoming project Ms. Marvel.

The show will tell the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of Captain Marvel, growing in Jersey city.

“New Jersey raised Kamala Khan learns she has polymorphous powers,” the synopsis on IMDB read.

The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k1s7HWOtaV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

The role of the Marvel superhero is played by the 19-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actor Iman Vellani while Matt Lintz will be seen as Bruno Carrelli. The rest of the cast includes Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others.

Here’s how social media reacted to the trailer.

speak for yourself.. i’m a comic fan and i loved ms marvel comics and looking forward to this show — ˗ˏˋ Andjela Jokovic ˊˎ˗ (@andjelajokovic) March 15, 2022

i had my doubts but this actually looks more than decent — konstantinos (@THORHlMBO) March 15, 2022

Moreover, Pakistan actors Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha will be seen in the show which stream from June 8 on Disney Plus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Khan (@msmarvelofficial)



Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked in several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture with alongside Bisha K. Ali.

