Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

VIRAL: Ms. Marvel trailer shows first Muslim superhero

test

Marvel Studios has introduced the first Muslim superhero in the viral trailer of its upcoming project Ms. Marvel.

The show will tell the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of Captain Marvel, growing in Jersey city.

“New Jersey raised Kamala Khan learns she has polymorphous powers,” the synopsis on IMDB read.

The role of the Marvel superhero is played by the 19-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actor Iman Vellani while Matt Lintz will be seen as Bruno Carrelli. The rest of the cast includes Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others.

Here’s how social media reacted to the trailer.

Moreover, Pakistan actors Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha will be seen in the show which stream from June 8 on Disney Plus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamala Khan (@msmarvelofficial)


Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked in several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture with alongside Bisha K. Ali.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.