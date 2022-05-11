Muneeb Butt sings about Aiman Khan in NFAK tune; video goes viral

Actor Muneeb Butt sang a song about his wife Aiman Khan to the tune of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s melody Afreen Afreen and its video is viral.

In the viral video, Muneeb Butt’s rendition of the classic song was about Aiman Khan’s knack on her knack of pictures.

“Mere begum ki picture na puri hui, aakhri aakhri, har picture se pehle ke kehti hai yehi aakhri aakhri aakhri aakhri,” he sang.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan, the twin sister of actor Minal Khan, is one of the most followed celebrities from Pakistan on social media. With 10.3 million followers on Instagram, she takes to the social media platform for sharing the pictures of herself, her family and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, Aiman Khan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with her family and shared pictures of the event.

Moreover, she also posts images of them visiting exotic locations on social media platforms as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan tied the knot with fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. She gave birth to a girl Amal Muneeb.

Aiman Khan rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in Meri Beti. Her performances in Baydardi and Bay Qasoor was highly praised as well.

