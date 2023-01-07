Rimha Ahmed’s latest post goes viral

Actor Rimha Ahmed reenacted dialogues from the American sitcom ‘Friends‘ in a video that is going viral on Instagram.

Rimha Ahmed, who is seen in the ARY Digital drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, shared the viral video on the visual-sharing platform. It was a hit and garnered thousands of likes and heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity continues to swoon netizens with pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Rimha Ahmed’s character in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings, is Natasha. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wants to get Natasha married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings between them.

The cast also features Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.

‘Muqaddar ka Sitara‘ is written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan. It airs daily at 7PM PST on ARY Digital.

