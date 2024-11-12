WATCH: Angry-looking myna bird photobombs highway traffic camera

After landing directly in front of a highway traffic camera in New Zealand, a myna bird with a fairly irate look went viral on social media.

The black-and-yellow tropical bird can be seen peering directly into the camera as it looks out over a road close to Auckland in an 11-second video posted on social media by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business. The myna bird is a pest in New Zealand – it’s aggressive towards our native birds, destroying their nests, eating native fruit, and taking over other birds’ territory, so this definitely wasn’t a welcome cameo on our cameras,” the New Zealand Transport Agency captioned the video.

“We monitor motorways 24 hours a day, seven days a week, though a myna annoyance like this can make the roads a bit tricky to see. Thankfully the myna didn’t stick around long and our bird’s eye view of the road was soon restored.”

Myna birds, are native to Asia, but were first introduced to New Zealand in the 1870s as pets and for pest control. Myna birds are praised for their intelligence and rapid learning because of their amazing ability to mimic human speech.