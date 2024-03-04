VIRAL: Mysterious black ring spotted floating in sky

A strange phenomenon was witnessed in Tucuman province in Argentina when residents heard a loud noise and noticed a massive black smoke ring slowly rising in the air.
Footage shows the odd circle hovering over Tucuman province in Argentina , moving slightly from side to side.
Some netizens were convinced it was a UFO, and others believed it was a freak weather pattern or fire.
Others believed it could have been a swarm of mozzies spinning in the sky.
Some residents compared the sight to a tornado.
