VIRAL: Mysterious sinkhole appears out of nowhere in Chile

Scientists are looking into a mysterious sinkhole which appeared out of nowhere in Chile.

According to a foreign news agency, the mysterious sinkhole in the Tierra Amarilla region is 200 metres deep, 25-metres-wide and reportedly 82 feet in diameter.

The report stated the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) is doing the investigation. Its director David Montenegro said there is water in it.

Related – Massive ‘mysterious’ sinkhole splits New Zealand farm into two

“There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters (656 feet), to the bottom,” he said as quoted in the report. “We haven’t detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water.”

Lundin Mining is said to have closed down parts of the Alcaparrosa mine close to the sinkhole. They claim the personnel, equipment, or infrastructure remained unharmed and the area was stable.

Mayor Cristobal Zuniga, speaking with the media, denied the sinkhole was a threat but the locals were concerned about the mining deposits in it.

“We are concerned since it is a fear that we have always had as a community, the fact we are surrounded by mining deposits and subterranean works under our community,” he said.

He added: “It is still active, it is still growing and it is something that has not previously been seen in our community.”

Comments