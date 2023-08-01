Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri’s latest pictures go viral

Bollywood actress and supermodel Nargis Fakhri took time off work to spend time with nature and her heartwarming pictures showed how happy she was.

The ‘Main Tera Hero‘ star shared pictures of her basking in the sunlight in the United Kingdom. The actress wrote that she needed sunshine and nature to relax.

“After a busy work week, sunshine ☀️ and nature was much needed,” she wrote.

Nargis Fakhri also wrote ecological thinker John Muir’s quote “Allow nature’s peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees.”

The 43-year-old made her Bollywood debut with ‘Rockstar‘. She worked in ‘Madras Cafe‘, ‘Main Tera Hero‘, ‘Azhar‘, ‘Housefull 3‘, ‘Banjo‘, ‘Amavas‘ and ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa‘.

The starlet made her Hollywood debut with ‘Spy‘. Her first OTT project was ‘Torbaaz‘, which got released on Netflix.

It is pertinent to mention Nargis Fakhri dated fellow celebrity Uday Chopra from 2013 to 2017.

Sources close to the actress claimed that she had suffered a nervous breakdown after Uday decided against tying the knot with her. As if this wasn’t shocking enough, a report on BollywoodLife.com states that Uday broke up with Nargis over WhatsApp!

An inside source, as reported by the website, told the portal that Uday ended their love story over the messaging app and has reportedly become quite active on it ever since his break-up.

