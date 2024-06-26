WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq trolls Gulbadin Naib over fake “injury”

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib received a backlash after he was accused of faking an injury to delay their crucial Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024.

Naib, fielding at slip, suddenly went down clutching his leg right when Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott was seen signaling players to slow down the game as they were ahead of Bangladesh in the rain-affected game as per DSL method on June 25.

However, his actions were met with widespread criticism, with commentator Simon Doull blasting the Afghan all-rounder for his “cheap trick.”

“I do get what the coach was trying to say and sending a message, but this is unacceptable delaying tactics,” Doull said on air.

The incident, however, also became a meme content as former and current players expressed their reactions to the hilarious incident.

Now, Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq came up with his take on the incident while seemingly confirming that Gulbadin Naib indeed faked injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq)

Taking to Instagram, Naveen-ul-Haq shared a comic scene from hit Bollywood movie Welcome, in which a character comes in clutches whenever his boss needs him to.

“Sorry @gulbadin.naib but had to post this,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Afghanistan are set to lock horns on June 26 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad to make it to the ultimate game of the ongoing tournament.

Afghanistan finished the Super 8 stage with a second place in Group 1. They will face South Africa, the toppers of Group 2.

After a defeat to India in their first Super 8 game, the Rashid Khan-led side made a remarkable comeback and stunned Australia in their second game.

Afghanistan then went on to beat Bangladesh to secure a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.